Legislators face anger of flood-affected residents in Villupuram district

VILLUPURAM: A day after the heavy rainfall and the flooding of Thenpennai river subsided, residents of many villages in Villupuram district protested on Tuesday against the authorities for alleged negligence and inefficiencies in providing relief.
During an inspection to flood-affected areas in Iruvelpattu and Arasur villages, a few unidentified persons from the public threw mud at forest minister K Ponmudy, his son Gautham Sigamani, district collector C Palani and officials present there.
Sources said that the people were agitated as the officials did not visit their area for two days despite heavy flooding and that during the visit, the minister was initially listening to the woes of the people while sitting in his car.
However, official sources alleged that the slinging of mud triggered by members of the Bharatiya Janata Party who were present at the spot.
Meanwhile in Ayenampalayam village, along the Gingee - Villupuram road, a group of Dalit residents staged a protest lasting for around three hours demanding relief, food and shelter. The people were allegedly sent out of two marriage halls, Roja marriage hall, MS hall, which were made as relief centres, due to private functions arranged in the halls, the residents complained. As their houses were inundated with water, the residents blocked the road demanding relief.
Vikravandi MLA Anniyur Siva from the ruling DMK went to spot and tried to convince the people but the talks went rough.
Several residents entered into a heated argument with the MLA as the people complained that they were not even provided food properly in the last two days at the relief centres. They further demanded swift pumping out of water from their localities so that they can return to their homes.
The protest was withdrawn after MLA Siva assured the required assistance at the earliest. Traffic along the route was hindered for an hour, during the protest.