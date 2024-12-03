Legislators face anger of flood-affected residents in Villupuram district

VILLUPURAM: A day after the heavy rainfall and the flooding of Thenpennai river subsided, residents of many villages in Villupuram district protested on Tuesday against the authorities for alleged negligence and inefficiencies in providing relief.

During an inspection to flood-affected areas in Iruvelpattu and Arasur villages, a few unidentified persons from the public threw mud at forest minister K Ponmudy, his son Gautham Sigamani, district collector C Palani and officials present there.

Sources said that the people were agitated as the officials did not visit their area for two days despite heavy flooding and that during the visit, the minister was initially listening to the woes of the people while sitting in his car.

However, official sources alleged that the slinging of mud triggered by members of the Bharatiya Janata Party who were present at the spot.