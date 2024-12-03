CM MK Stalin urges Centre for Rs 2,000 crore aid as cyclone Fengal devastates Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to release Rs 2,000 crore from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) for emergency restoration and rehabilitation works in the areas affected by cyclone Fengal.
Stalin pointed out that despite best efforts, the scale of disaster due to the cyclone overwhelmed the state’s resources and Tamil Nadu needs urgent financial assistance to manage the fallout of this natural disaster.
The CM, in his letter to the PM, said according to the initial assessment of these damages, Rs 2,475 crore is required for temporary restoration efforts. He also requested Modi to depute a central team at the earliest to undertake a comprehensive assessment of the damages.
“Based on their findings, I seek your kind consideration for further financial assistance to address the unprecedented adverse impact on infrastructure, agriculture and livelihoods in the affected districts,” the CM said and expressed confidence that the centre will support Tamil Nadu at this crucial moment to overcome this crisis and quickly restore normalcy.
Further explaining the damages caused by the cyclone, the CM said it has caused extensive disruptions, inundating vast areas, displacing the population and severely impacting infrastructure and livelihood. “A total of 69 lakh families and 1.5 crore individuals have been adversely affected by this calamity.
The districts of Villupuram, Tiruvannamalai and Kallakurichi, in particular, received rainfall equivalent to an entire season’s average (more than 50 cm) in a single day, resulting in widespread flooding and severe damage to infrastructure and crops,” he added.
The cyclone also caused heavy inundation and damage in the interior districts of Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Ranipet, Vellore and Tirupattur. Giving details of the efforts taken by the state government to face this natural disaster, the CM said the state mobilised all available resources to provide relief and rehabilitation to the affected population. Senior ministers and officers have been deputed to oversee operations in the districts, while 9 teams from the NDRF and 9 teams from the SDRF have been deployed.
A workforce comprising 38,000 government officials and 1,12,000 trained first responders is actively engaged in rescue and relief operations. Relief shelters have been established to accommodate displaced families, common kitchens have been made operational and food packets have been distributed to those in need. Furthermore, 12,648 motor pumps have been deployed to drain water from inundated areas. I have personally visited some of the most affected districts on Monday, Stalin said.
Cyclone damage
69 lakh families and 1.5 crore people adversely affected
Villupuram, Tiruvannamalai and Kallakurichi received rainfall equivalent to the entire season’s average in a single day