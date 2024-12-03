CM MK Stalin urges Centre for Rs 2,000 crore aid as cyclone Fengal devastates Tamil Nadu

The CM, in his letter to the PM, said according to the initial assessment of these damages, Rs 2,475 crore is required for temporary restoration efforts. He also requested Modi to depute a central team at the earliest to undertake a comprehensive assessment of the damages.

“Based on their findings, I seek your kind consideration for further financial assistance to address the unprecedented adverse impact on infrastructure, agriculture and livelihoods in the affected districts,” the CM said and expressed confidence that the centre will support Tamil Nadu at this crucial moment to overcome this crisis and quickly restore normalcy.

Further explaining the damages caused by the cyclone, the CM said it has caused extensive disruptions, inundating vast areas, displacing the population and severely impacting infrastructure and livelihood. “A total of 69 lakh families and 1.5 crore individuals have been adversely affected by this calamity.