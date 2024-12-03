Tamil Nadu CM announces comprehensive relief package for people affected by cyclone Fengal

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday announced a comprehensive relief package for different sections of the people who have been affected by the heavy rains caused by the cyclone Fengal in several districts. Decisions to this effect were taken at a high-level meeting chaired by the CM at the secretariat.
The details of the relief assistance announced by the CM are as follows:
Rs. 2,000 relief assistance will be given to ration card holders whose livelihoods have been affected due to heavy rains in Villupuram, Cuddalore and Kallakurichi districts, which have been hit by heavy rains for more than two days, due to heavy rains.
Rs.5 lakh each to the families of those who have lost their lives due to flood and cyclone; Rs.10,000 for damaged huts.
Rs.17,000 per hectare will be given to standing crops damaged up to 33% and above (irrigated crops including paddy); Rs.22,500 per hectare for perennial crops and trees (damages up to 33% and above); Rs.8,500 per hectare for rain-fed standing crops damaged up to 33% and above.
Rs.37,500 for cattle (buffalo, cows); Rs. 4,000/- for the loss of goats and sheep; Rs. 100/- for the loss of chicken.
The CM also directed the district administrations concerned to conduct special camps and provide new certificates to those who have lost certificates, voter cards, Aadhar cards and family cards in the rain-affected areas.
He also directed the authorities to provide new textbooks and notebooks to students from families affected by the rain-affected areas.
The District Collectors of Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri and Tiruvannamalai have been instructed to send the details of the severely affected areas in their districts to the government.