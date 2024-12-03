PM Modi calls CM Stalin, assures support to deal with flood situation in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called up Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and enquired about the damages caused by cyclone Fengal and heavy rains in various parts of the State.

Sources said the PM has assured all possible assistance to the state to cope with the situation.

"The Prime Minister spoke to me over the telephone and enquired about the damages caused by cyclone Fengal in Tamil Nadu. I explained how the State government is effectively dealing with the disaster and relief assistance being given to the people affected by the rains," the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister write on X.

Stalin also said during the discussion, he recalled the memorandum sent to the Prime Minister on Monday about the damages caused by the cyclone seeking relief assistance from the Government of India and deputing a central team to make a detailed assessment of the damages caused by heavy rains in various parts of the State.

"I am sure the Prime Minister will consider this request of Tamil Nadu and take appropriate measures," the CM said in his tweet.

On Monday, Stalin had requested PM Modi to release Rs 2,000 crore from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) for emergency restoration and rehabilitation works in the areas affected by cyclone Fengal.

The CM pointed out that despite best efforts, the scale of disaster due to the cyclone overwhelmed the State’s resources and Tamil Nadu needs urgent financial assistance to manage the fallout of this natural disaster.

Stalin, in his letter to the PM, said according to the initial assessment of these damages, Rs 2,475 crore is required for temporary restoration efforts. He also requested Modi to depute a central team at the earliest to undertake a comprehensive assessment of the damages.

“Based on their findings, I seek your kind consideration for further financial assistance to address the unprecedented adverse impact on infrastructure, agriculture and livelihoods in the affected districts,” the CM said and expressed confidence that the centre will support Tamil Nadu at this crucial moment to overcome this crisis and quickly restore normalcy.

Villupuram district in north Tamil Nadu continued to reel under unprecedented flooding on Monday following extremely heavy rainfall, virtually blocking access to villages and residential colonies as bridges and roads were submerged and inundating huge acreage of standing crops.

In Tiruvannamalai, tragedy unfolded as five bodies were recovered from a house crushed by a boulder that rolled down a hilltop following a mud slip on the night of December 1 during rains.