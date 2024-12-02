Cyclone Fengal: Major highways to Villupuram under water

VILLUPURAM: Villupuram recorded the highest rainfall ever of 51cm received at Mailam, and 27cm in Villupuram town, on Sunday, affecting normal life for over 48 hours. Several residential areas were flooded, even submerging bridges, while people endured power outage continuously for 24 hours. As the rain’s intensity decreased late in the evening, people queued up to buy groceries, milk, and other essentials.

Major state highways connecting Villupuram with Gingee, Thirukovilur, Tindivanam, and Marakkanam were blocked at various spots due to inundation. Most flooding was observed in the Trichy trunk road in Villupuram town from New Bus stand to Pillaiyar Kovil, with knee-deep water making it difficult for commuters to wade through. Meanwhile, the collectorate complex looked like an island as it was surrounded by water, while officials operated out of the office complex. Even a few fuel stations were shut down after water allegedly mixed with the fuel.

The government hospital too was flooded but efforts to remove water went in vain after residents living nearby the GH protested when water was pumped out from the hospital into the streets. Sources said that the generator backup in the GH would last only a few more hours if the water remains stagnant. Municipal commissioner was not available for a comment on the issue when TNIE tried to contact him.

According to an official release, 27 trees had fallen and the roads were cleared within a few hours, 125 electric poles were damaged and repaired. It added that 5,513 cattle heads died. 34 relief centres were set up for coastal villages housing about 1,881 residents.

Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin visited the relief centres at Marakkanam on Sunday noon, distributing relief material to the people there. He then visited the rain hit areas in Villupuram and ensured faster relief operations by the officers.

Meanwhile, the district administrations of Villupuram and Kallakurichi cancelled the Monday grievance meeting.