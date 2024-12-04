CM Stalin announces rain relief package

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday announced a comprehensive relief package for people affected by Cyclone Fengal in Villupuram, Cuddalore, Kallakurichi, Tiruvannamalai, Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri districts, including cash of Rs 2,000 each to the affected families, based on ration cards, in Villupuram, Cuddalore and Kallakurichi districts.
Chairing a meeting at the secretariat in Chennai on Tuesday, the chief minister directed officials to extend Rs 5 lakh compensation each to the families who lost relatives due to the cyclone or floods.
The government will also provide Rs 10,000 as compensation for damaged huts, prioritise the construction of houses under the Kalaignar Kanavu Illam (housing scheme) for completely damaged huts, and provide Rs 17,000 per hectare to standing crops damaged up to 33% and above (irrigated crops including paddy).
Additionally, Rs 22,500 per hectare for perennial crops and trees (33% damage and above), Rs 8,500 per hectare for rain-fed crops damaged upto 33% and above, Rs 37,500 for cattle (buffalo, cows), Rs 4,000 for the loss of a goat or sheep, and Rs 100 for the loss of a chicken will also be provided.
The chief minister also directed the district administrations to conduct special camps for reissuing lost documents like voter ID, Aadhaar, and family cards, and to provide new textbooks and notebooks to the affected students.
Rescue works in full swing in northern TN districts
The collectors of Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri and Tiruvannamalai have been instructed to send details of severely affected areas. A release said unprecedented heavy rainfall had affected people, damage properties, and submerged large tracts of agricultural land in northern TN districts.
In these districts, infrastructure facilities such as roads, bridges, electric poles, transformers and public buildings, and people’s livelihood have been affected, and rescue and rehabilitation works are in full swing.
In another release, cooperation and food departments said about one lakh 5-kg bags of rice have been mobilized for distribution through ration shops.
Rice bags will be given to beneficiaries. 75,000 packets of 5kg rice have been procured for Villupuram. 30,000 packets will be distributed in Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, and certain parts of Tiruvannamalai district.
Rain situation: PM speaks to CM
Chennai: The PM spoke to CM M K Stalin to inquire about the flood situation and assured all possible support. DMK leader Kanimozhi told reporters in New Delhi that DMK MPs had sought an audience with the PM to personally explain the situation