CM Stalin announces rain relief package

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday announced a comprehensive relief package for people affected by Cyclone Fengal in Villupuram, Cuddalore, Kallakurichi, Tiruvannamalai, Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri districts, including cash of Rs 2,000 each to the affected families, based on ration cards, in Villupuram, Cuddalore and Kallakurichi districts.

Chairing a meeting at the secretariat in Chennai on Tuesday, the chief minister directed officials to extend Rs 5 lakh compensation each to the families who lost relatives due to the cyclone or floods.

The government will also provide Rs 10,000 as compensation for damaged huts, prioritise the construction of houses under the Kalaignar Kanavu Illam (housing scheme) for completely damaged huts, and provide Rs 17,000 per hectare to standing crops damaged up to 33% and above (irrigated crops including paddy).

Additionally, Rs 22,500 per hectare for perennial crops and trees (33% damage and above), Rs 8,500 per hectare for rain-fed crops damaged upto 33% and above, Rs 37,500 for cattle (buffalo, cows), Rs 4,000 for the loss of a goat or sheep, and Rs 100 for the loss of a chicken will also be provided.

The chief minister also directed the district administrations to conduct special camps for reissuing lost documents like voter ID, Aadhaar, and family cards, and to provide new textbooks and notebooks to the affected students.