Bodies of seven people killed in Tiruvannamalai landslide recovered; experts on site to assess mishap

TIRUVANNAMALAI: The bodies of two more people trapped in the landslide in Tiruvannamalai district were recovered on Tuesday. The rescue team had earlier on Monday recovered the bodies of the other five people who got trapped.

The landslide had buried two adjacent houses in VOC Nagar, 11th Street.

The deceased, which included two adults and five children, were N. Rajkumar (28), R. Meena (27), their children R. Gowtham (9) and R. Iniya (5) and three more children - S. Ramya (7), M. Vinothini (14), and M. Maha (7) - from two neighbouring families.

Rajkumar's body was retrieved on Tuesday morning, followed by Ramya’s body in the afternoon.

An official from the rescue team stated, "We retrieved five other bodies, which were unearthed from houses buried under mud On Monday. However, it was particularly challenging to retrieve the bodies of Rajkumar and Ramya, as they were trapped under heavy rocks."