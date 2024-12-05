Supreme Court quashes defamation case against BJP's L Murugan filed by Murasoli Trust

The apex court in September 2023, while staying the proceedings on September last year against Murugan, had decided to hear his petition. The case against Murugan was pending in a special court in Chennai.

After the complaint was registered against Murugan in a Special court in Chennai, he moved the Madras High Court against it and sought quashing of the case. The High Court, in its order, however, refused to quash the case and dismissed Murugan's quashing plea, forcing him to knock on the doors of the apex court for relief.

Murugan had approached the apex court last year, challenging the September 5, 2023, Madras High Court's order in which it had refused to quash the proceedings against him.

The High Court, while rejecting the petition of Murugan, said that it is left open to the petitioner (Murugan) to raise all the grounds before the trial court and the same will be considered on its own merits and in accordance with law.

While rejecting the plea of Murugan, the High Court had noted in its order that according to the Trust, Murugan made the statements "with an ulterior motive to degrade and tarnish the reputation of the Murasoli Trust in the eyes of the general public".

The HC had said that this court cannot go into the merits of the case or the disputed questions of fact. This court has to merely go by what is alleged in the complaint and prima facie find out as to whether the offence is made out.

"In an offence of defamation, the statements have to be tested only from the point of view of a common prudent man, who comes across the defamatory statements made," it had said.