Opposition slams Tamil Nadu government over ‘contamination’ deaths

CHENNAI: Leaders of various political parties on Thursday strongly condemned the deaths of two persons and hospitalisation of many more allegedly due to contamination of drinking water in Pallavaram.

Expressing shock, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said the government should have ensured proper supply of drinking water without contamination from sewage pipelines, especially after the recent cyclone. Palaniswami criticised the DMK government for its ‘negligence’.

BJP state president K Annamalai criticised minister TM Anbarasan’s response that the issue was unlikely due to water contamination.

“If the government claims the water is not contaminated, will the minister or DMK members step forward to drink the same water being supplied to the affected areas,” Annamalai asked. PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss demanded a compensation of Rs 25 lakh for the families of the deceased and Rs 2 lakh for those hospitalised. He urged the state to act decisively to prevent such incidents. AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran and DMDK general secretary Premalatha Vijayakant also condemned the incident.