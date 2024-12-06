Puducherry declared as natural calamity affected area post Cyclone Fengal

PUDUCHERRY: The Puducherry, Yanam and Karaikal regions of Union Territory of Puducherry has been declared as Natural Calamity affected area for the Fasli Year 1434 commencing with 1st July 2024 and ending with 30th June 2025 on account of devastating damages that were caused by the Cyclonic Storm, "Fengal" during the month of November - December 2024, according to an order issued by Lt Governor K Kailashnathan on Friday.

The rainfall recorded in Puducherry 48.4 cm during the Cyclonic storm Fengal is the highest ever recorded rainfall in the history of Puducherry which has never happened before.

Extensive damages were caused by Cyclone Fengal and subsequent floods triggered by the release of water from the Sathanur and Veedur dams.

The Union Territory reported four casualties, damage to 4,637 houses, and significant destruction of public infrastructure, including 52 school and college buildings, 1,596 electric poles, 53 transformers, and LT power lines. Agricultural losses spanned across 8,157 hectares, while approximately 500 trees were uprooted. Additionally, the disaster resulted in the loss of livestock, including six milch animals, 10 sheep/goats, 30 calves, and 5,000 poultry.

The livelihoods of 14,315 fishermen were severely affected, with 976 fishing boats damaged. Furthermore, vital roads, irrigation systems, and medical equipment sustained considerable damage. Heavy rainfall during the disaster period, recorded at 48.4 cm in Puducherry, 7.36 cm in Karaikal, and 8.14 cm in Yanam, inundated approximately 1.5 lakh houses.

Puducherry government has estimated the losses to Rs 6,148.81 crores as per State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF) norm.