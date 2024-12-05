Puducherry seeks Rs 600 crore interim relief from Centre for Cyclone Fengal damages

PUDUCHERRY: The Puducherry government has sought Rs 600 crores in interim relief from the Central Government to address extensive damages caused by Cyclone Fengal and subsequent floods triggered by the release of water from the Sathanur and Veedur dams.

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy submitted a detailed memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, outlining the severe impact of the disaster.

According to the memorandum, Cyclone Fengal, which struck between December 1 and 4, 2024, caused widespread devastation. The Union Territory reported four casualties, damage to 4,637 houses, and significant destruction of public infrastructure, including 52 school and college buildings, 1,596 electric poles, 53 transformers, and LT power lines.

Agricultural losses spanned across 8,157 hectares, while approximately 500 trees were uprooted. Additionally, the disaster resulted in the loss of livestock, including six milch animals, 10 sheep/goats, 30 calves, and 5,000 poultry.