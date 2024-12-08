Central team assesses Fengal damage in Villupuram, Kallakurichi

VILLUPURAM/KALLAKURICHI: An inter-ministerial seven-member central team, led by Joint Secretary of the Union Disaster Management Department Rajesh Gupta, inspected Villupuram and Kallakurichi districts on Saturday to assess the damage caused by Cyclone Fengal.

The team began their assessment from the Vikravandi regulated market, examining damaged produce. They later inspected flood-affected areas near the Pambai river in Ayankoilpattu. The team had split into two groups for field inspections. After completing their assessment, the team proceeded to Neyveli. They are scheduled to inspect affected areas in Cuddalore district and Puducherry on Sunday.

District officials, including Villupuram Collector C Palani, Kallakurichi Collector M S Prasanth, Transport Commissioner Sunsongam Sadakshiru, Highways Secretary R Selvaraj, and Tangedco Chairman K Nandakumar, accompanied the teams during the inspections.

Rs 945cr given to TN by centre is SDRF due: Thangam

Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu on Saturday urged the union government to release Rs 6,675 crore from the National Disaster Response Fund for Cyclone Fengal relief work. Speaking to reporters at Mallankinaru in Virudhunagar, Thennarasu said the Rs 945 crore released by the union government to the state is 75% of the installment that has to be disbursed by the centre for every state’s SDRF as per the recommendation of the Finance Commission. “The centre’s 75% share which must have been disbursed in June was delayed and released only in December,” he said.