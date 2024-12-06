MHA allocates Rs 944.8 cr to Tamil Nadu SDRF for Cyclone Fengal relief efforts

CHENNAI: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has approved the release of 944.80 crore to State Government of Tamil Nadu, as both the instalments of central share to the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) to help the state in providing relief assistance to those affected by Cyclone Fengal, a release by the MHA said on Friday.

It highlighted that an Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) has been been sent to Tamil Nadu and Puducherry affected by Fengal for an on-the-spot assessment of the damages. “After the assessment reports of IMCTs are received, additional financial assistance from NDRF will be approved to the disaster-affected states, as per the established procedure,” it further said.

It added that the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi stood shoulder to shoulder with the states affected by natural calamities in mitigating the hardship faced by the people.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and guidance of Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah, more than ₹ 21,718.716 crore has already been released to 28 states during this year. This include ₹ 14878.40 crore from SDRF to 26 States, ₹ 4808.32 crore from NDRF to 18 States, ₹ 1385.45 crore from State Disaster Mitigation Fund (SDMF) to 11 States and ₹ 646.546 crore from National Disaster Mitigation Fund (NDMF) to 07 States,” the statement said.

It pointed out that the Central Government has also provided all logistic assistance, including deployment of requisite NDRF teams, Army and Air Force support to all the flood and cyclone-affected States.