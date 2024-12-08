Rs 945 cr released by centre is 75 per cent of SDRF due TN must be paid: Minister Thangam Thennarasu

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu appealed to the union government to release Rs 6,675 crore from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) for Cyclone Fengal relief work, on Saturday. This request comes after the union government released the centre’s share of Rs 944.8 crore for the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF).

The minister further pointed out that last year, the union government released just Rs 276 crore from NDRF for flood relief works in the state, despite the state government’s request for Rs 37,906 crore.

Addressing media persons in Mallankinaru, Thennarasu said the release of Rs 944.8 crore by the union government is 75% of the installment that has to be disbursed by the government for every state’s SDRF as per the recommendation of the Finance Commission.

“The centre’s 75% share for SDRF, which the government must disburse as per the recommendation of the Finance Commission, was supposed to be released in June. However, it was delayed and released only in December,” he said.

“Cyclone Fengal has caused loss of lives and affected the livelihoods of people in nearly 14 districts. The amount for relief work has to be released soon,” he said.

The minister also provided a breakdown of the centre’s and state’s share of funds for the SDRF in Tamil Nadu over the last three years.

“For 2021-2022, the total fund allocation was Rs 1,088 crore, and the centre’s share of Rs 816 crore and state’s share of Rs 272 crore were disbursed by the governments. For 2022-2023, the fund allocation was Rs 1,142 crore, with the centre’s share being Rs 856.5 crore and state’s share was Rs 255.5 crore. For 2023-2024, the fund allocation was Rs 1,200 crore, of which the centre’s share was Rs 900 crore and the state’s share Rs 300 crore. For this fiscal year, of Rs 1,260 crore, the centre has disbursed Rs 944.8 crore,” he said.