PM Modi releases compendium of poet Bharathi's complete works

CHENNAI: PM Narendra Modi on Wednesday released a compendium of complete works of poet Subramania Bharathi, running into 23 volumes, at a function held in New Delhi. Veteran scholar Seeni Viswanathan who compiled and edited the work was also present on the occasion.
The compendium contains details of editions, explanations, documents, background information and philosophical presentation, among others, of the writings of Subramania Bharathi.
Speaking on the occasion, the prime minister gave a detailed account of the poet. “Subramania Bharathi’s literature is a treasure for the Tamil language, one of the oldest languages in the world. When we spread his works, we are also serving the Tamil language. And in doing so, we are preserving and promoting our nation’s ancient heritage,” he said.
Stating that the compilation of poet Bharathi’s works would significantly contribute to the promotion of the Tamil language, Modi said, “Together, we will achieve the goal of a developed India and fulfil Bharati’s dreams for our nation.”
Hailing the hard work of Seeni Vishwanathan, the prime minister said, “The compendium on Bharathi will benefit many generations to come. Viswanthan’s penance reminded me of Maha-Mahopadhyay Pandurang Vaman Kane, who had spent 35 years of his life writing the history of Dharmashastra. Vishwanathan will become a benchmark in the academic world for this seminal work.”
Stating that he had constantly presented the vision of India to the world through the thoughts of Bharathi within India and abroad, the PM said the years spent by the poet in Kashi became part of Kashi’s heritage. “Bharathi came to Kashi to gain knowledge and many members of his family still live there,” he added.
Modi said Bharathi was inspired to groom his magnificent moustache while living in Kashi and wrote many of his works while living in Kashi. The PM, representing as the Member of Parliament from Varanasi, said it was the good fortune of the government that a chair dedicated to the contribution of Mahakavi Bharathiyar was established in Banaras Hindu University.
Union Minister for Culture, Gajendra Singh Shekawat, Union Ministers of State Rao Inderjit Singh and L Murugan, and V Srinivasan of Alliance Publications were among those present on the occasion.