PM Modi releases compendium of poet Bharathi's complete works

CHENNAI: PM Narendra Modi on Wednesday released a compendium of complete works of poet Subramania Bharathi, running into 23 volumes, at a function held in New Delhi. Veteran scholar Seeni Viswanathan who compiled and edited the work was also present on the occasion.

The compendium contains details of editions, explanations, documents, background information and philosophical presentation, among others, of the writings of Subramania Bharathi.

Speaking on the occasion, the prime minister gave a detailed account of the poet. “Subramania Bharathi’s literature is a treasure for the Tamil language, one of the oldest languages in the world. When we spread his works, we are also serving the Tamil language. And in doing so, we are preserving and promoting our nation’s ancient heritage,” he said.

Stating that the compilation of poet Bharathi’s works would significantly contribute to the promotion of the Tamil language, Modi said, “Together, we will achieve the goal of a developed India and fulfil Bharati’s dreams for our nation.”

Hailing the hard work of Seeni Vishwanathan, the prime minister said, “The compendium on Bharathi will benefit many generations to come. Viswanthan’s penance reminded me of Maha-Mahopadhyay Pandurang Vaman Kane, who had spent 35 years of his life writing the history of Dharmashastra. Vishwanathan will become a benchmark in the academic world for this seminal work.”