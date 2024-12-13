Flood alert issued as water level in Chembarambakkam reservoir rises

CHENNAI: The Kanchipuram district administration has issued a flood alert for residents living along the Adyar river basin. This comes as the Chembarambakkam reservoir reached a water level of 23.29 feet against its full capacity of 24 feet at 6 am on Friday.
The reservoir currently holds 3.502 tmcft of water, which is 94.73% of its total capacity of 3.645 tmcft.
As a precautionary measure, 1,000 cusecs of surplus water have been released from the Chembarambakkam reservoir from 8 am on Friday in the first phase. The Water Resources Department (WRD) has stated that the discharge will be gradually increased based on the inflow, which was recorded at 6,498 cusecs at 8 am.
Residents in low-lying areas, including Sirukalathur, Kavanur, Kundrathur, Thirumudivakkam, Vazhuthiyambedu, Thiruneermalai, and other villages along the Adyar river, have been advised to stay alert.
Meanwhile, the Poondi reservoir has also seen a rise in water levels over the past 24 hours. The discharge of surplus water from Poondi has been increased from 5,000 cusecs to 12,000 cusecs as of 6:30 am on Friday.
Residents of low-lying areas along both sides of the Kosasthalaiyar river have been urged to take necessary precautions for their safety.
Similarly, the WRD began releasing 500 cusecs of surplus water from Puzhal Lake (Red Hills) at 9 am on Friday. Officials have stated that the release will be increased gradually as the inflow into the lake rises.
Residents in low-lying areas near the canal and villages such as Naravarikuppam, Vadakarai, Grandline, Puzhal, Vadaperumbakkam, Manjambakkam, Kosapur, Manali, and Sadayankuppam have been requested to remain cautious and evacuate if necessary to ensure their safety.
Authorities said they were closely monitoring the situation.