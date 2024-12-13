Flood alert issued as water level in Chembarambakkam reservoir rises

Residents in low-lying areas, including Sirukalathur, Kavanur, Kundrathur, Thirumudivakkam, Vazhuthiyambedu, Thiruneermalai, and other villages along the Adyar river, have been advised to stay alert.

Meanwhile, the Poondi reservoir has also seen a rise in water levels over the past 24 hours. The discharge of surplus water from Poondi has been increased from 5,000 cusecs to 12,000 cusecs as of 6:30 am on Friday.

Residents of low-lying areas along both sides of the Kosasthalaiyar river have been urged to take necessary precautions for their safety.

Similarly, the WRD began releasing 500 cusecs of surplus water from Puzhal Lake (Red Hills) at 9 am on Friday. Officials have stated that the release will be increased gradually as the inflow into the lake rises.

Residents in low-lying areas near the canal and villages such as Naravarikuppam, Vadakarai, Grandline, Puzhal, Vadaperumbakkam, Manjambakkam, Kosapur, Manali, and Sadayankuppam have been requested to remain cautious and evacuate if necessary to ensure their safety.

Authorities said they were closely monitoring the situation.