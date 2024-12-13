Health officials launch investigation after infant dies during home birth at Aranthangi in TN

PUDUKKOTTAI: A baby boy delivered at home on Wednesday died soon after, and was allegedly buried by his parents. Health officials have lodged a complaint and commenced a probe into this homebirth incident from Aranthangi in Pudukkottai district.

Health officials say the male baby died within an hour of birth and the well-educated couple buried him at their home without informing them or police.

Inquiries revealed that they had decided not to seek allopathic medical care for the second pregnancy as their first child died of neural tumour a few years ago when the baby was three months old.

According to health officials, the couple Rajasekar, 35, and R Abhirami, 27, are residents of Periya Sengeerai village near Aranthangi. Rajasekar is a BE graduate, while Abhirami is a BSc graduate.

Around 4 am, on December 11, 2024, Abhirami developed labour pain. The delivery was assisted by her husband.

Rajasekar says his wife gave birth to a male baby. However, after one hour, the baby became unconscious. Assuming the baby had died, they buried the body at their home. Rajasekar admitted to researching the delivery process online, officials said, quoting the couple’s statement.

As per the couple’s statement, their first baby had died at the age of three months due to a neural tumor. They had properly registered their first pregnancy at the Urban Primary Health Centre in Aranthangi and the delivery too had happened at Aranthangi government Hospital. However, the first baby’s death had forced them to decide not to seek allopathic medical care for subsequent pregnancy, officials explained.

Upon receiving information about the incident, block medical officer, medical officer, and village health nurse visited the couple’s home. Subsequently, Abhirami was admitted to the Aranthangi Government Hospital where her vital signs were found stable, health officials added.

Deputy Director of Health Services (Aranthangi), P Vijayakumar, told TNIE that they have lodged a complaint with Avudaiyarkoil police and state health officials were also informed about it.

“The couple is well educated. Even then some myth about allopathy forced them to take this decision. Further information will be known only after detailed medical analysis,” he further said.