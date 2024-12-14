Lakhs witness deepam at Tiruvannamalai temple

TIRUVANNAMALAI: Amid chants of ‘Annamalaiyaruku Harohara’, the Maha Deepam was lit atop the 2,668 ft-high Arunachala Hill at 6 pm on Friday. This was right after the lighting of the Aganda Deepam near Arunachaleswarar temple’s flag post, moments after Lord Annamalaiyar appeared as Ardhanarishwarar (half man, half woman). The deity gives darshan in this form only once a year for two minutes on the Maha Deepam day, as per beliefs.

The event, witnessed by lakhs of devotees across Tamil Nadu and nearby states, marked the culmination of the famed 10-day Karthigai Deepam festival at the Arunachaleswarar temple. After the Maha Deepam was lit, the Panchamurthis—Vinayagar, Murugar, Annamalaiyar, Unnamulaiamman, and Chandikeshwarar—were taken on a procession inside the temple, accompanied by a display of fireworks lighting up the night sky. Around 14,000 policemen from eight districts were deployed to provide security during the festival.

Although there was a threat of rain in the early morning, the day remained largely rain-free. At 4 am, the Bharani Deepam, an important ritual of the festival, was lit inside the temple, with priests chanting hymns in honour of Annamalaiyar and Unnamulaiamman. On Thursday, a group of over 40 members from the Paruvatharajakula Vamsam, traditionally entrusted with the duty of preparing the Maha Deepam, carried the materials up the hill, braving the rains. Around 350 kg of cotton threads and 600 kg of ghee in 40 tin containers, required to light the Maha Deepam were transported to the hilltop. Additionally, 4,500 kg of ghee was procured from Aavin for the festival.

HR&CE Minister PK Sekar Babu, Collector D Baskara Pandian, and Deputy Speaker K Pitchandi, among other officials, were present for the festival. This year, devotees are prohibited from climbing Arunachala Hill after an eight-member expert committee constituted by the Department of Geology and Mining inspected the hill last Sunday.