Thousands pay tributes to Congress leader and Erode MLA Elangovan

CHENNAI: Thousands, including the public, Congress leaders and cadre, paid tribute to late Congress leader and Erode (East) MLA EVKS Elangovan, who was laid to rest with state honours at the electric crematorium in Mugalivakkam on Sunday. The veteran leader passed away on Saturday morning due to an age-related illness, aged 75.

Ahead of the funeral, Chief Minister MK Stalin, accompanied by his cabinet colleagues K Ponmudy, S Muthusamy, TM Anbarasan, and Ma Subramanian, paid respects to the departed leader and consoled the grieving family members.

DMK’s Deputy General Secretary Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan, AICC General Secretary and in-charge (Tamil Nadu) Ajoy Kumar also paid tribute to the leader. Before the commencement of his funeral procession, the state honour was accorded to recognise his service.

At the crematorium, leaders of various political parties, including ministers TM Anbarasan and Ma Subramanian, spoke of Elangovan’s dedication to social service and his legacy for voicing various issues of the people.