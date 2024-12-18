Man dies in welding shop explosion in TN's Krishnagiri; one arrested for illegal explosives use

KRISHNAGIRI: A 35-year-old man who was injured in an explosion at a welding shop near Pochampalli on Monday night died on Tuesday. One person has been arrested in connection with the incident.

On Monday, M Mariappan (45) and M Shankar (35) natives of Jimmandiyur arrived at a welding shop owned by K Jaisankar (42) near Pochampalli. The two handed a metal box and requested Jaisankar to weld it on a tractor. Jaisankar and his employee D Sekar (35), a native of Triupattur were drilling the box when it exploded killing Jaisankar on the spot leaving Mariappan and Sekar injured. They were taken to Pochampalli GH and then transferred to Krishnagiri Medical College Hospital. Sekar died on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, Superintendent of Police, Thangadurai said, “The explosion was from an iron box which was being fixed on the tractor. The box contained Gelatin sticks and gunpowder. We have arrested one person M Shankar (35) from Jimmandiyur. He is a professional well digger and uses explosives to blast rocks. He had a licence to carry explosives but failed to renew the license. We are investigating who sold the explosives to Shankar.” he said.