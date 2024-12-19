More waste from Kerala found in Nellai’s Kondanagaram

TIRUNELVELI: After waste from Kerala was found at Kodaganallur and Palavoor villages, a huge volume of biomedical, plastic and other waste from Kerala was found at a secluded location in Kondanagaram village near Tirunelveli on Wednesday.

The quantity of waste dumped in Kondanagaram is higher when compared to that found in Kodaganallur and Palavoor, an official said.

Acting on a complaint filed by Kondanagaram Village Administrative Officer Muthu Selvi (50), the Suthamalli police registered a case under Sections 271 and 272 of the BNS, Section 15 (1) of the Environment Protection Act, and Section 3 of the Tamil Nadu Open Places (Prevention of Disfigurement) Act.

Sources said the waste included used syringes, needles, IV cannulas, blood-stained cotton and other medical waste, along with plastic and food waste.

In her complaint, Muthu Selvi stated that the biomedical waste, packed in sacks, appeared to have been dumped a few days ago.