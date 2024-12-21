CWRC directs TN to remain watchful of its water usage from Mettur reservoirs

The Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) has advised the Tamil Nadu government to be cautious about water use from its Mettur reservoirs as the northeast monsoon is about to end and the reservoir level is almost five per cent lesser than normal.

However, Karnataka has so far released 279.8 thousand million cubic feet (TMC) of Cauvery water as against the required 161.41 TMC between June 1 and December 18, 2024, at interstate point Biligundlu than required according to the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal (CWDT), as modified by the Supreme Court. Even in November, Karnataka released 19.82 TMC against the requirement of 11.78 TMC and between Dec 1 and Dec 18, Karnataka released over 15 TMC as against the required 4,27 TMC. (see table)

“The situation is satisfactory so far as we had a good rainfall in December and back-to-back cyclonic storms caused heavy rainfall in the region,” Vineet Gupta, Chairman, CWRC, told the New Indian Express after the 109th meeting. However, it advised the Tamil Nadu government to remain watchful about water usage despite satisfactory hydrometeorological conditions in the Cauvery basin.

The current situation of Mettur Dam’s Full Reservoir Level (FRL) is at 91.5 TMC against the required 95 TMC of total ​FRL and the irrigation season will officially end on 31 January as per CWDT award. In Karnataka, the KRS reservoir levels are at its normal FRL.

However, on 17 December, the Tamil Nadu government told the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) that the irrigation season may extend beyond 31 January because of late sowing and the cyclone Fengal has wreaked havoc on crops in Puducherry and Tamil Nadu. Farmers had made replantation.