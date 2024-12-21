EPS says law & order at all-time low, minister Regupathy says worse under AIADMK

CHENNAI: Following the murder at the entrance of a court complex in Tirunelveli district on Friday, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami urged Chief Minister MK Stalin to take proactive steps to maintain the law and order in the state.

Countering the allegation, Law and Prisons Minister S Regupathy said that the four accused in connection with the murder were arrested within two hours. “Unable to tolerate the swift action and immediate arrest of culprits, the opposition leader has, as usual, begun reciting the old lie that law and order has deteriorated,” he said.

He added according to NCRB data, 8.9 lakh crime cases were registered in the state in 2020 (when the AIADMK was in power) while it declined to 1.9 lakh in 2022 (during DMK’s rule).

EPS stated that following the murder on Friday, advocates accused the police of failing to prevent the murder and provide adequate security on the premises. He added that the law and order (in the state) has reached an irreversible low point.

PMK president Dr Anbumani Ramadoss, AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran, and others also condemned the murder.