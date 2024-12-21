Sewage in flyover pit: National Highways & CCMC pass the buck

COIMBATORE: The National Highways (NH) wing of the State Highways Department has raised concerns over delay in removing sewage water from the pit dug for pillar construction, by the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC). One of the UGD pipelines on Mettupalayam Road was broken during Saibaba Colony flyover works a few days ago and sewage water from the broken pipeline filled the pit.

The highways department has been carrying out flyover works here for three months. The flyover spanning 975 metres in length and 16.61 metres width, is being constructed on Mettupalayam Road starting from Alagesan Road and ending at MTP Road Bus Terminus near Eru Company at an estimated cost of Rs 75 crore.

While digging the road to lay foundation for a pillar, the highways department accidentally damaged an old UGD pipeline and sewage filled the pit. Foul odour emanates from the stagnant sewage.

A highways department official told TNIE, “Five days have passed since the incident. But, civic body officials are yet to remove water and fix the pipeline. Due to this, construction is delayed. If the flyover’s completion is delayed, the public would blame us,but they’re not aware of such factors. We would have removed it ourselves using motor pumps, had it not been sewage.”

Sources in CCMC and highways department said that repair work is getting delayed due to a dispute between the two departments on funding it. While the highways department say they don’t have provisions and funds for such repair works in the project estimate, the CCMC has said that those who broke the pipeline should be funding for repair.

Speaking to TNIE, CCMC Commissioner M Sivaguru Prabakaran said, “I’ve been in talks with highways department officials and I’m aware of the issue. They have damaged our property. Therefore, they need to shell out money and repair the pipeline. I shall speak with the highways department’s senior officials to sort out the problem soon.”

A CCMC source said that around 300 metres of the pipeline from one chamber to another need to be replaced completely and the cost has been estimated at Rs 80 lakh. The CCMC is also ready to assign a contractor to carry out the work immediately if the highways department funds it.