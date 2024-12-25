Coimbatore Metro Rail project set to begin in early 2025

COIMBATORE: “Preliminary work for the Coimbatore Metro Rail Project will start in January-February 2025,” Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) Managing Director MA Siddique said on Tuesday.

Addressing media persons after presiding over a meeting of stake holders, Siddique said the union government is likely to grant approval for the project soon. “The Detailed Project Report (DPR) for phase one has been prepared.

In the phase 1, two corridors have been planned including Avinashi Road and Sathyamangalam Road at an estimated cost of Rs 10,740 crore. Land Acquisition (LA) process would take up to two years and the construction work will be completed in three years after that.”

With construction work of the 10.1 km flyover on the Avinashi Road underway, the CMRL plans to build the Metro Rail by acquiring land on the northern side of the Avinshi Road (PRS Grounds, Peelamedu Police Station, Coimbatore Medical College), starting from the VOC ground to Neelambur.

Siddique revealed that around 10 hectares of land will be acquired for both corridors in phase one. Besides, about 16 hectares of land will be acquired in Neelambur for the depot and service station.

“A pillar would be installed for every 30 metres. In order to minimise land acquisition, we’ve planned to construct the pillars on the edge of the road and half viaduct will be on top of the road. The Coimbatore Metro Rail will have a 3-coach rail that can accommodate 700 passengers instead of a 4-coach rail like in Chennai,” added Siddique.