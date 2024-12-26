MGR Thittu: Tsunami-ravaged island’s survivors fight for recognition, development

CUDDALORE: With rundown buildings straight out of an Edgar Allan Poe novella and dense thickets, this ghost island tucked away in the Pichavaram backwaters hides within a glorious past. As the legend goes, M G Ramachandran was shooting for the blockbuster ‘Idhayakkani’ at the backwaters in the early 1970s, when a nearby island bustling with life caught his eye.

He visited the place and unsurprisingly, from that day onwards the island came to be known as MGR Thittu. The area became more populated over the decades. A school, an anganwadi, and other facilities cropped up. The lush green island spanning 60 acres, with nearly 5,000 coconut trees and other vegetation, near Chidambaram resembled a paradise on earth. That is, until that cataclysmic Boxing Day of 2004.

The waves swallowed the whole island, killing 56 people, including 28 children. Those who were destined to live with the burden of loss, managed to swim to a nearby casuarina farm. They now live in a village on the mainland, still struggling to recover emotionally and economically from the devastation. “I will never forget that day,” said K Anbazhagan, a 70-year-old fisherman. “I was in Pazhaiyaru for some work and rushed back soon after I heard the news. As I neared Killai, I heard that my village had been destroyed. Soon, I found out that my mother, sister-in-law, and nephew were among the dead.”