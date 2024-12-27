20 years after Tsunami, rehabilitation homes in Tamil Nadu fall into ruins

NAGAPATTINAM: The same houses that once rekindled in them the will to survive soon turned death traps. When the sea pulled the carpet from under their feet in 2004, the Tamil Nadu government and various NGOs came forward to provide the survivors of the tsunami with a roof over their heads. Yet, the same roofs have sprung leaks, and walls developed cracks. Twenty years later, thousands of such houses are in a terrible state of disrepair

Erstwhile Nagapattinam district bore the brunt of nature’s wrath that Sunday morning. At least 6,065 people died, hundreds went missing, thousands were injured and lakhs displaced. As part of rehabilitation, nearly 9,000 houses were raised in the present Nagapattinam district and 7,000 in Mayiladuthurai district today, which was carved out of the former. A recent survey found that as many as 6,000 houses in Nagapattinam and at least 4,000 in Mayiladuthurai are in disrepair.

In one such house at Selloor, resides S Vjayakumar (37), a construction labourer, along with his wife Pandimeena (32) and three children. Three months ago, the house meant to provide a safe haven took the life of their youngest child. The couple’s two daughters had gone to stay with their grandmother on September 19. Vjayakumar, Pandimeena and their two-year-old son Yasinth Ram went to bed after dinner. Around 11 pm, their ceiling collapsed. The still-rotating fan slashed Pandimeena in the chest, while the toddler was fatally crushed under the debris. The mother is recovering from her injury, but the scar left by the loss remains.