Anna University sexual assault case: Police confirm only one accused, investigation ongoing

CHENNAI: Greater Chennai Police Commissioner A Arun said police took swift action in the rape case of the Anna University student by solving the case within 24 hours.

Addressing a press meet on Thursday evening, Arun said the accused, Gnanasekaran (37), is the only one involved in the crime as per investigation carried on till now. Arun also debunked theories of the accused colluding with one ‘sir’ in the crime.

In response to reports about Gnanasekaran’s mobile phone containing videos of other women, Arun said the matter is under investigation. No other complaint of sexual assault or rape by Gnanasekaran has been received as yet, he added.

According to police sources, on December 23 evening, Gnanasekaran had allegedly filmed the survivor and her friend, assaulted the latter and held her in confinement for close to an hour and moved her to at least two different spots near two building.

Threatening to release the video of the couple to her parents, university authorities and consequently get her expelled from the institution, Gnanasekaran allegedly raped her and even recorded the act on video. He also allegedly took pictures of the victim’s college identity card and threatened her to oblige to his sexual demands in future. In between, the accused is also believed to have spoken to another person from his mobile phone.