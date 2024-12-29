Students’ safety is non-negotiable: Governor RN Ravi during Anna University visit

CHENNAI: Governor RN Ravi, the ex-officio chancellor of Anna University, visited the varsity’s Guindy campus on Saturday, three days after the alleged rape of a student came to light. During his visit, the governor reviewed security measures and interacted with officials and students.

“The governor-chancellor met the registrar and other senior faculty members and reviewed the security measures on the university campus. He also interacted separately with male and female students, listening to their perspectives and suggestions to enhance safety,” said a press release.

The governor has said the safety and well-being of the students are non-negotiable. He has instructed the university administration to take immediate action on the safety and security issues raised by the students. He also advised the students and their parents not to panic and has directed the university administration to ensure a culture of safety and accountability, added the release.