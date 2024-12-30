TN announces daily bus service between Vaikom and Chennai

TIRUCHY: Acting on the suggestion of Dravidar Kazhagam leader K Veeramani, the state government has decided to soon launch two direct TNSTC bus services between Chennai and Vaikom for the benefit of those interested in exploring the historical place, said Transport Minister S S Sivasankar on Sunday.

Sivasankar made the announcement while addressing media persons after participating in the 13th national conference of the Federation of Indian Rationalist Associations.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister referred to the Vaikom Satyagraha Centenary Celebrations held in Kerala which were attended recently by the chief ministers of Tamil Nadu and Kerala. “To and fro daily bus services will be in operation. From Vaikom (in Kerala’s Kottayam district) the service will start at 3.30 pm and reach Chennai by 8 am. The bus from Chennai, departing at 4 pm, will reach Vaikom by 8.30 am,” said Sivasankar.

Addressing complaints regarding excessive fares charged by private buses during festive seasons, the minister said the issue was resolved by operating private buses under contract and the omni-buses association has itself accepted that they run only a minimal number of services.

The ongoing installation of GPS devices in government buses in Chennai will soon be expanded across Tamil Nadu, ensuring better monitoring and efficient management of public transportation, the minister added.