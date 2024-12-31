At the frontline

When tragedies struck the state, TNIE wasted no time in bringing to light the plight of victims & prodding the powers that be about lapses in governance

Why the timeline did not match?

The hooch tragedy that unfolded in Kallakurichi, causing death of 68 people, mostly Dalits, was one of the worst tragedies to occur in TN. Krithika Srinivasan hit the ground within hours to bring the voices of the survivors to the world. Krithika exposed that there was a gap of 1 to 1.5 days between the first victims reaching hospitals and officials acknowledging the situation

Water reached villages before alert

What compounded the Fengal floods was the release of over 2 lakh cusecs of water from the Sathanur Dam in Tiruvannamalai district into the Thenpennai river. While the government said adequate warnings were issued to the public, a visit by Rajalakshmi Sampath and Krithika Srinivasan to many villages along the banks of the rivers exposed that the warnings neither reached the villages nor was the communication effective