Kallakurichi hooch victims reached hospital a day before collector admitted tragedy

KALLAKURICHI: Although the Kallakurichi district collector and superintendent of police stoutly denied the unfolding hooch tragedy till Wednesday afternoon, health officials revealed that three very ill patients from Karunapuram, the village worst-affected, were admitted to the Kallakurichi Government Medical College Hospital by 9 am on Tuesday. On assessing their condition, health officials immediately sent out a mobile medical team to the village to identify and refer affected persons to the hospital.

A member of the medical team that set up camp in Karunapuram by Tuesday afternoon told TNIE the team went to the households in the village and alerted residents that the hooch they might have consumed was toxic. “We sent affected people to the hospital by village. Some people also started taking their family members to the hospital after our alert,” the team member said.

This was no easy task. “Some of the men stubbornly insisted that they hadn’t consumed hooch. They were disoriented from the effects of the brew and we had to force them into the ambulance as persuading them was out of the question,” another member of the team said.

Meanwhile, health officials deployed doctors and nurses from all block government hospitals for duty at the Kallakurichi GMCH. By noon on Wednesday, at least 50 people had been admitted to the the hospital from Karunapuram and neighbouring Kottaimedu and three people had died.

As news of the incident trickled out that day, the then collector Sravan Kumar Jatavath and SP Samay Singh Meena issued a statement denying that the deaths were hooch-related. By Wednesday night, the official toll would reach 16, with patients being treated in four hospitals, and both officials would be transferred out of the district.