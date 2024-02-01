Three Bangladesh nationals booked in Tamil Nadu trafficking cases

NEW DELHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday filed two separate charge sheets against three Bangladeshi nationals in a case connected to the alleged trafficking of Rohingya and Bangladeshi origin people into India and taking them to Tamil Nadu.

The NIA officials alleged that the three suspects mentioned in the charge sheets—Babu SK alias Babu Shoriful alias Md Soriful Babumiya, Shahabuddin Hossain alias Md Sahab Uddin and Munna alias Noor Karim—were actively involved in forging Indian documents to conceal their true identity.

NIA started the investigation into the case on November 7 2023, and they found that Babu SK, along with other accused, allegedly used to traffick Bangladesh nationals. He had been arranging stay for them in India without valid documents and used to employ and exploit the victims, officials said.

“Investigations revealed that Babu SK had forged his birth certificate and driving licence, and had also fraudulently obtained many other Indian identity documents, such as ration card, Aadhaar card, Voter ID, PAN card, Indian Passport among others,” said a senior NIA official.

As per the charge sheet, Shahabuddin Hossain and Munna, both hailing from Chittagong district, had allegedly entered India illegally in connivance with traffickers and touts.

They had allegedly procured Indian Identity documents including Aadhaar card and PAN card, by submitting forged documents. They had also purchased SIM cards and opened bank accounts with the help of the fraudulently obtained documents.