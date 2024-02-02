Ambasamudram custodial torture case: 'Victims in Balveer case left station with swollen face’

TIRUNELVELI: Days after IPS officer Balveer Singh, primary accused in the Ambasamudram custodial torture case in 2023, was reinstated by the state government, high-level inquiry officer P Amudha’s interim report, accessed by TNIE, proves that the victims had indeed left the station with swollen faces and their teeth plucked out.

It is based on the analysis of CCTV footage collected from Kallidaikurichi police station where the alleged custodial torture had occurred as well as from Ambasamudram and Vikramasingapuram stations.

According to the report of Amudha, who is now the home secretary, the CCTV footage was already provided to Cheranmahadevi sub collector and the inquiry officer by SP of Tirunelveli.