Ambasamudram govt doctor who gave ‘nil injury’ report to custodial torture victims escapes action

TIRUNELVELI: Inquiry officer P Amudha has also recommended authorities to take action against the medical officer of Ambasamudram government hospital Dr Jaishankar who gave ‘nil injury’ report to the six custodial torture victims, brought by the Ambasamudram police, reveals the interim report.
However, the doctor managed to escape action as the recommendation was not forwarded to the joint director (Health) in Tirunelveli. Amudha has recommended action against Dr Jaishankar for not recording the injuries of the victims who were attacked in the Ambasamudram police station.
“In crime number 49/23, when the persons were taken to the government hospital, Jaishankar had not recorded the injuries in the medical memo proforma and stated ‘nil injury’ to all six persons brought by Ambasamudram police.
He has not maintained a casualty register. Whereas, injuries like blood clot in the thighs and back, swollen face, lips, etc have been clearly mentioned in the Palayamkottai Prison Health Screening Memo, as submitted by the prison authorities before Cheranmahadevi sub collector,” read Amudha’s report.
“This clearly shows negligence on the part of Dr Jaishankar in recording the injuries and issuing fitness certificates to all six persons. Appropriate action may be taken against the medical officer for serious negligence of duty.
The victims have suffered grievous injuries having life-time health implications due to the physical torture, loss of teeth and psychological trauma. They need to be provided immediate high-quality tertiary care in a reputed government/private dental care hospital and psychological counselling,” the report added.
When contacted, Joint Director (Health) K Latha told TNIE she had not received any instructions from the state government to take action against Jaishankar.