Ambasamudram govt doctor who gave ‘nil injury’ report to custodial torture victims escapes action

TIRUNELVELI: Inquiry officer P Amudha has also recommended authorities to take action against the medical officer of Ambasamudram government hospital Dr Jaishankar who gave ‘nil injury’ report to the six custodial torture victims, brought by the Ambasamudram police, reveals the interim report.

However, the doctor managed to escape action as the recommendation was not forwarded to the joint director (Health) in Tirunelveli. Amudha has recommended action against Dr Jaishankar for not recording the injuries of the victims who were attacked in the Ambasamudram police station.

“In crime number 49/23, when the persons were taken to the government hospital, Jaishankar had not recorded the injuries in the medical memo proforma and stated ‘nil injury’ to all six persons brought by Ambasamudram police.