'Happening every time': Why Centre not taking steps to check attacks on TN fishermen? asks HC

CHENNAI: Expressing concern over the recurring incident of mid-sea attacks on Tamil Nadu fishermen by the Sri Lankan naval forces, the Madras High Court on Monday asked why the Centre doesn’t take constructive steps to check such attacks.
“Arrest is another thing. You say that you are taking steps to see that they are provided with legal assistance and all of that. But why the government does not take constructive steps (to check attacks)? This is happening every time,” Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala asked Assistant Solicitor General Rajesh Vivekanandan who represented the Centre.
The Chief Justice raised the question when a public interest litigation petition on the issue of recurring attacks on the Tamil Nadu fishermen came up for hearing before the first bench led by him.
He also asked, “Why not have some dialogues (to resolve the issues)? Why this is recurring?”
Advocate LP Maurya, appearing for the petitioner Peter Rayan, president of Fishermen Care, an organisation of fishermen, prayed for the court to issue direction to the Ministry of External Affairs to convene a meeting of the joint working group to sort out the long pending issues pertaining to the traditional fishing rights of Indian fishermen.
The counsel also informed the court that 23 fishermen were arrested in the latest incident.
Referring to fishing rights of the Tamil Nadu fishermen, the bench said the court cannot issue any direction in this regard since another country is involved.
Advocate General PS Raman informed the court that Tamil Nadu Chief Minister has written to the Centre seeking its intervention in getting the fishermen arrested by Sri Lanka are freed.
He also informed that the state government is providing a relief amount of Rs. 250 per day each for the families of the arrested fishermen.
The bench commented that the amount has to be raised.
It was stated, in the petition, that Tamil Nadu fishermen are coming under attack from the Sri Lankan Navy frequently and their boats are damaged. Repeated human rights violations are committed by the Sri Lankan navy posting a continuous threat to the fishermen.
Twenty five fishermen were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy on December 9, 2023, and six were arrested on December 13, 2023, the petition noted.