'Happening every time': Why Centre not taking steps to check attacks on TN fishermen? asks HC

CHENNAI: Expressing concern over the recurring incident of mid-sea attacks on Tamil Nadu fishermen by the Sri Lankan naval forces, the Madras High Court on Monday asked why the Centre doesn’t take constructive steps to check such attacks.

“Arrest is another thing. You say that you are taking steps to see that they are provided with legal assistance and all of that. But why the government does not take constructive steps (to check attacks)? This is happening every time,” Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala asked Assistant Solicitor General Rajesh Vivekanandan who represented the Centre.