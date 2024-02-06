Activists in Madurai press corporation to clear sewage from Vaigai

MADURAI: In the backdrop of foaming in a tank in Avaniyapuram and two tonnes of fish floating dead in Vandiyur, city activists are clamouring about pollution in waterbodies, especially the Vaigai, in Madurai. While corporation officials claim that the outlet of one of the pumping stations, from where sewage used to get discharged, has been shut, activists allege that sewage continues to flow into the Vaigai from various other channels.

The activists have cited higher sewage content in the tanks in Avaniyapuram and Vandiyur, which had resulted in the foaming and fish deaths respectively. The city corporation has said that the issue of pollution persists despite taking measures.

"The Vaigai runs about 12 km long within the city. Despite raising multiple complaints, no action was taken towards a permanent solution. In a recent incident, untreated sewage from a pumping station was discharged into the river near Anna Nagar Kuruvikaran road. Once upon a time, the river used to flow throughout the year, and now it flows only during monsoon. Thus, we seek action to preventing pollution of the river," said Raja, of Vaigai Nadhi Makkal Iyakkam.

Several other environmental activists have requested the city corporation to periodically clean the river bed, and clear the garbage dumped in some places along with the invasive plants to restore the river's flow.

When contacted, a senior official from the PWD and WRD departments told TNIE that they have suggested the corporation to prevent sewage discharge into the river at multiple spots. The official added that the northern side of the river witnesses more sewage inflow than the southern side.

"Action has been taken by the city corporation to prevent untreated sewage water from being released into the river at Muntherithoppu pumping station on Monday. Steps will be taken to prevent such issues at other spots as well. These issues will come to an end once works on the underground drainage (UGD) system are completed," said the Corporation Commissioner L Madhubalan.