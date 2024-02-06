Clerk in Tamil Nadu gives land worth crores to school again

MADURAI: A 52-year-old clerk from Pudur, who had donated 1 acres and 52 cents of land worth Rs 7 crore for a government school on January 5, has again donated 91 cents of land worth Rs 3 crore to the Panchayat Union Middle School in Kodikulam. Aayi Ammal alias Pooranam had earlier donated land to the school to transform it into a high school. Her only request was that the school be named after her late daughter U Janani, who died two years ago.

Following this, she received appreciation from various quarters, including a special award from CM Stalin on Republic Day. On Monday, she handed over the documents to Chief Education Officer K Karthiga.