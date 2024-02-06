Three held in Delhi for burglary at Chennai bizman house

CHENNAI: Police on Monday arrested three persons in Delhi who had allegedly stolen valuables worth over `10 lakh from the house of a businessman in Injambakkam.

According to sources, Brajesh Kumar, an exporter, is a resident of Olive Beach, Injambakkam. He had recently gone to Germany on some work. On January 30, he received information that his house had been broken into. On rushing back to Chennai, he checked the house and lodged a police complaint that valuables worth Rs 10 lakh had been stolen.

Following investigation, police narrowed down on a suspect — Prakash Khadka from Nepal, who had been working in the house as a part-time driver for a few months.

“On ascertaining that the owners had gone abroad, Khadka and his associates Manoj Masi, Janak Prasad Jaishi and another person burgled the house and fled the state,” a police officer said.

Special teams formed to track them went to Mumbai, Jharkhand, Lucknow, Pune and Bengaluru. Khadka, Masi and Jaishi were arrested from Delhi on Monday and over 90% of the stolen valuables were recovered from them. Hunt is on to nab their fourth accomplice. Police said more than 10 criminal cases are pending against Masi and Jaishi in Bengaluru and Thane.

Two arrested for damaging vehicles

Chennai: Two men were arrested for allegedly damaging 18 vehicles on Brindavanam 3rd Street in Chetpet under the influence of alcohol on Sunday night. According to the police, S Gugan (19) and P Dhanushraj (20) damaged a total of 19 vehicles, including three cars, six autos and nine two-wheelers parked on the road at 11:45 pm on Sunday. Based on a complaint from a local resident, police registered a case and identified the accused using CCTV footage.