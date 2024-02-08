19 fishermen from Rameswaram arrested by Sri Lankan Navy for IMBL violation

RAMANATHAPURAM: The Sri Lankan Navy has apprehended two boats carrying 19 Indian fishermen hailing from Rameswaram in Ramanathapuram for alleged violation of the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL). The apprehended fishermen and their boats have been taken to Kankesanthurai fishing harbour for further legal proceedings.
On Wednesday, about 482 mechanised boats from the Rameswaram fishing harbour ventured into the sea. While the boats were fishing near the IMBL, the Sri Lankan Navy chased off a cluster of Indian boats. Reportedly, two of the boats remained in the Sri Lankans water violating the IMBL, hence, they were taken into custody by the Sri Lankan Navy.
Fisheries department officials said that the first boat contained 12 crew including Johnson (38), Mettan (36), Antony (25), S Muniyasamy (36), K Muniyasamy (48), Sekar (45), Jesuraja (38), Cloverson (26), Prasanth (32), Selva Thomas (48), and Selvaraj (46).
The second boat consisted of seven members who were identified as Antony Sasikumar (43), Oswald (36), Franklin (36), S Muniyasamy (32), Arokiyam (50), Sini Malik (33), and Thaneeswar Malik (49).
All 19 fishermen hailed from Thangachimadam and Rameswaram areas.
A Sri Lankan Navy source said that the Northern Naval Command deployed the Fast Attack Craft of the Navy and the Coast Guard to chase away a cluster of Indian poaching trawlers after having observed that they were engaged in illegal fishing in Sri Lankan waters close to the Delft Island in the wee hours of February 7. The operation resulted in the seizure of two Indian poaching trawlers and the arrest of 19 Indian fishermen.
The seized trawlers together with 19 Indian fishermen were brought to the Kankesanthurai Harbour and they will be handed over to the Mailadi Fisheries Inspector for onward legal proceedings.
Including the apprehension of this operation, the SL Navy has held 12 Indian poaching trawlers and 88 Indian fishermen in island waters thus far in 2024, and handed them over to authorities for legal action.
Fishermen association in Rameswaram condemned the repeated action against the Indian fishermen, this is the second time in a week that Indian fishermen are being arrested by the SL Navy.
They requested action on addressing the issues between both the countries and also all the boats which were confiscated by the SL govt should be returned to the fishermen here the union govt should take action on that, associations demanded.