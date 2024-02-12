'Will never permit CAA in Tamil Nadu', asserts DMK Govt

CHENNAI: The DMK government on Monday asserted that it would never permit the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Tamil Nadu and vowed to take all necessary measures in this regard.

DMK made this declaration in the Governor’s address to the House, which R N Ravi refused to read due to his disagreement with several passages. The address was read before the House by Speaker M Appavu.

The Assembly Speaker said, "We stand with minorities and our Sri Lankan Tamil brethren, as we pledge to protect their rights. This government will never permit the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act in our State and vows to take all necessary measures in this regard."

Quoting the words of Tamil poet Kaniyan Poongundranar "Yaadhum Oore Yaavarum Kelir" which stresses the spirit of universal brotherhood embraced by Tamils in the Sangam Era, the government said, the vision of Poongundranar continues to serve as the guiding light.