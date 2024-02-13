1,448 girls below 18 gave birth in 34 months in Tirunelveli, reveals RTI info

TIRUNELVELI: Tirunelveli district witnessed a total of 1,448 deliveries by girls below 18 years, within a period of 34 months from January 2021 to October 2023, revealed an RTI reply sought by A Veronica Mary, a health activist.

Demanding the state government to intensify awareness programmes against child marriage and include sex education and demerits of early pregnancy in school text books, Mary said, “Out of the 1,448 deliveries, 1,101 deliveries took place in Primary Health Centres (PHCs) located in rural and urban areas of 10 blocks of this district. The Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital saw 347 child deliveries in the given months, while among the PHCs, Melapalayam urban PHC witnessed the highest number of deliveries (88), followed by Manur rural PHC (44).”

The activist further claimed that school-dropout among girls was one of the major reasons for child marriage in rural and urban areas. “After girls drop out from schools, their parents decide to marry them off and a sizable number of girls elope with boys or youths. What they undergo post-marriage is a sexual abuse, which is punishable under Pocso Act. In 2012, the state government had issued a GO to commence mobile vehicle units to create awareness among students about sexual offences following a rise in similar cases. Later, in 2022, I approached the Madurai Bench of Madras HC for implementation of this order. However, despite the order, the GO has not been implemented yet. Most of the school students are not even aware of the helpline number 1098,” she said.