18 Tamil Nadu fishermen arrested by Sri Lankan Navy return home

The fishermen were arrested by the Lankan Navy last month for alleged maritime violations and lodged in a prison there.
Tamil Nadu trawlers being intercepted by the Sri Lankan navy in Sri Lankan waters.
CHENNAI: As many as 18 Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu who were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy recently returned home on Tuesday.

They arrived here from Colombo by air and were received by officials of the Tamil Nadu fisheries department and some BJP functionaries.

A local court ordered their release earlier this month, after which they were kept in a camp there, officials said.

The fishermen left for Ramanathapuram by road in a state government-arranged vehicle.

Sri Lankan navy
Tamil Nadu fishermen

