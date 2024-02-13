Sale of Bharat rice begins in Chennai

CHENNAI: National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED) on Monday commenced the retail sale of Bharat rice in Chennai. The 5 kg and 10 kg bags of rice are directly distributed to consumers using vans for Rs 29 per kg.

However, sources from the food industry said that the union government’s initiative to counter rising prices will only benefit people if Bharat rice matches the quality of Ponni rice sold in retail stores.

As per sources, a total of 22,000 metric tonnes (MT) of rice have been allocated for Tamil Nadu. “The rice acquired from central warehouses, owned by the Food Corporation of India, has been processed by NCCF before packaging. We have stationed two vans, one near the National Cooperative Consumers’ Federation of India (NCCF) office at Thousand Lights and another in Anna Nagar. A person can buy two-three bags at a time. We are also exploring options to sell rice packets through popular retail market brands in the city,” said an official.

“The agency has been previously selling ‘Bharat atta’ for Rs 27.5 per kg and ‘Bharat Chana dal’ at Rs 60 per kg and our plan is to extend coverage to 25 to 26 districts in the state,” he added. The state cooperative department has requested Centre to utilise its retail stores for selling ‘Bharat Atta’ and other items.