TN Governor accepts arrested minister Senthil Balaji's resignation

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi has approved the resignation of Minister V Senthil Balaji following a letter received from the Chief Minister on February 12, Raj Bhavan said in a press release on Tuesday.

The Raj Bhavan release said that based on a letter from Chief Minister M K Stalin dated February 12, "recommending acceptance of the resignation of Senthil Balaji" from the state Cabinet, Governor R N Ravi has approved the recommendation.

Senthil Balaji, who has been under remand since June last year in connection with a money laundering case resigned as Minister a few days ago and the resignation was forwarded to the Raj Bhavan on Monday.