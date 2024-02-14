TN Assembly adopts DMK govt's resolutions opposing 'One Nation, One Poll' and delimitation

The second resolution moved by the chief minister said, “This August House urges the union government not to implement the One Nation; One Election Policy as this is against the basis of democracy; impractical; not enshrined in the Constitution of India. Elections to be local bodies, State Assemblies and Parliament are being held at different times on the basis of people-centric issues in vast and a diverse country like India and it is against the idea of democratic decentralisation.”

While the principal opposition party - the AIADMK supported the resolution that opposed the delimitation of Parliament and Assembly constituencies in 2026, the party made a strategic stand on the resolution opposing the 'One Nation; One Poll' move of the central government.

Former Minister N Thalavai Sundaram (AIADMK) said the party has given a detailed representation before the high-level committee headed by former President Ram Nath Kovind in this regard putting forth many conditions. He said the 'One Nation One Poll' idea could be implemented in 10 years provided the central government fulfils the conditions. However, when the resolutions were put to voice vote, the AIADMK MLAs did not raise their voice.

BJP MLA Vanathi Srinivasan said her party is in agreement with the resolution regarding the 2026 delimitation process and will do whatever is required. However, she said MLAs of various parties have raised unfounded apprehensions about the 'One Nation One Poll'. She said this should be considered as a long-pending reform measure to be taken up. The DMK’s allies in the Assembly - Congress, CPM, CPI, VCK, Kongu Nadu Makkal Desiya Katch, Tamizhga Vaazhvurimai Katchi, Manithaneya Makkal Katchi supported both resolutions.