Tamil Nadu CM accuses Governor of insulting Assembly by deviating from customary address

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday accused Governor RN Ravi of insulting the century-old Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly by refusing to read the customary address prepared by the Council of Ministers on February 12.

The Chief Minister made this charge while replying to the discussion on the 'Resolution of Thanks' to the governor's address which expressed agony over the governor's decision to read only the first page of the prepared text and include some phrases on his own.