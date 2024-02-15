Tamil Nadu CM accuses Governor of insulting Assembly by deviating from customary address

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday accused Governor RN Ravi of insulting the century-old Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly by refusing to read the customary address prepared by the Council of Ministers on February 12.
The Chief Minister made this charge while replying to the discussion on the 'Resolution of Thanks' to the governor's address which expressed agony over the governor's decision to read only the first page of the prepared text and include some phrases on his own.
"The Governor has to read out the text prepared by the State Cabinet as it is. But the Governor has acted in a manner as if he used this August House for his political activities. This is not an insult to us (the ruling party). But an insult to the century-old legislative assembly and crores of people of Tamil Nadu. The governor has acted in a manner that went against the Constitution," the CM said.
Giving a long list of achievements of his government during the past 33 months, the CM said, "There is another achievement that could be considered as the supreme achievement of ours. On seeing Tamil Nadu growing, enemies of our race are getting angry and feeling jealous. This is the biggest achievement of this Dravidian model government. Those who are jealous of this government show their anger in different ways. The governor who is holding a constitutional post is also no exception to this. But we cannot keep silent."