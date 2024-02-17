TN forest department let-off accused with Rs 1 lakh fine in ATR wild elephant chasing case

CHENNAI: The State Forest Department has let off the accused in a wild elephant chasing case inside Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) with a punishment of Rs 1 lakh.

Mithun, a resident of Kottur and an AIADMK office-bearer, allegedly trespassed deep into the core area of the ATR in Pollachi, on Thursday night, harassed and chased a young wild elephant.

He recorded the act on his phone and posted it as an Instagram reel. Environmentalists raised an alarm and as the video went viral on social media, Mithun was summoned by ATR officials and an inquiry was launched.

Sources told TNIE that local officials initially planned to let off Mithun with a paltry fine of Rs 10,000 but when the matter reached Chief Wildlife Warden Srinivas R Reddy and Environment Secretary Supriya Sahu, pressure mounted for harsher punishment.

During the inquiry, Mithun reportedly claimed that he or his relatives owned farmland near Navamalai and had the right of way. Reddy told TNIE: "Even if he owns a farmland that will not give him the right to chase a wild elephant. He should have stopped and waited for the elephant to move away. We gave him a stern warning."