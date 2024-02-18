A three-year-old awaiting his dead father and how workers remain in mortal danger in TN's fireworks factories

The time was 12.30 pm on Saturday, February 17, 2024. The otherwise sleepy hamlets adjoining Kundayirappu village in Virudhunagar district of Tamil Nadu were suddenly rattled by a series of explosions.

The epicentre of the explosions, caused by "human error" in the words of officials, was a fireworks factory at the village located seven kilometres away from Vembakottai town, an important archaeological site where several Sangam-era artefacts were discovered during field explorations.

Once the blasts stopped, cries began rending the air. A little while later these wails were to be submerged by the sirens of fire tenders and ambulances that had arrived at the scene.

Ten persons had died there, it emerged. Six more suffered burns and were admitted to the hospitals. Of the six, one had suffered 80 percent burns and another 65 percent burns, police said.

Several rooms of the Asok Sparklers factory where the explosions went off were also ripped apart.

A three-year-old who was waiting for his father

In adjoining Kiliyampatti village, the three-year-old son of S Rameshpandi (28) was waiting for his father to return from work with chicken rice, as he usually does on Saturday nights. What the child didn’t know was that his father had died in the blasts.

"He kept asking for Ramesh and refused to touch the food we gave, stating that his father would brind it when he comes back," said G Santhi (33), a relative of Rameshpandi. She works in another firecracker unit in the region.

Santhi lost another relative Karupasamy (28) too in the accident.

Rameshpandi had joined Asok Sparklers after quitting an electrician's job three years ago since the new job paid him a few thousands more.

His brother-in-law Saravanan said Ramesh was earning around Rs 12,000 a month when he was working as an electrician. At the firecrackers factory, he earned a minimum of Rs 20,000 per month plus bonuses.

The work hours were usually from 9 am to 5 pm and for extra hours workers were paid an additional Rs 1,000, those in the village said.

Rameshpandi's brother Maheshpandi said that the lure of a better income has made many opt for work at the firecrackers factories. But then there was always the danger of such accidents. Now, Rameshpandi has left behind his wife and two young children to fend for themselves.