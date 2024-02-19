Tamil Nadu budget unveils special scheme to boost women employment in industries

Tamil Nadu, known for having the highest contribution of women in the Indian industrial workforce and notable gender parity, plans to launch a special scheme encouraging additional women employment in the state, as announced by Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu in the 2024-25 budget presentation.

Thennarasu said the scheme will offer a payroll subsidy of 10 per cent of the salary of women, differently abled and transgender employees for two years to all new industrial units providing direct employment to over 500 such individuals from Tamil Nadu.

In addition, creches for infant children will be established in all major SIPCOT industrial estates under public-private partnership to support working women.

A new tailor-made skill training programme will be introduced to facilitate women willing to re-enter the job market after taking a sabbatical for reasons such as marriage and pregnancy.